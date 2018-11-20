Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said that soon after he was appointed finance minister in December 2015‚ he was subjected to harassment and bullying aimed at “chasing” him out of office.

On day two of his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture‚ Gordhan said it was clear soon after his appointment that the appointment was a “mistake” for those enabling state capture.

“Something had to be done to get rid of me‚” Gordhan said.

He said because of “hard lessons” that were learnt following the axing of Nhlanhla Nene and the short-lived appointment of Des van Rooyen‚ he couldn’t be fired.

“Other means needed to be found to force me to resign‚” Gordhan said.

The minister was detailing the infamous 27 questions sent to him by the Hawks in relation to an investigation they were conducting into his role in setting up a unit in SARS.

In a clear attempt to unsettle him‚ the questions were submitted to him a week before he was to make his budget speech in February 2016.