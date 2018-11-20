Student held for robber's death granted bail

The student had been walking with friends to a nearby house after a party when he was allegedly robbed by two men – one armed with a knife – at the Campbell and Mackay streets intersection at about 5.30am.

Zenani allegedly managed to grab the knife from Msabaha and stabbed him.

The other suspect fled the and was chased down the road by his friends.

In an affidavit read out in court by advocate Ricardo Abrahams, Zenani – who said he had no previous conviction or pending cases – said he would plead not guilty to the murder charge.

The matter was postponed to January 31 for further investigation.