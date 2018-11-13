Port Elizabeth policeman is top Eastern Cape detective
Investigator earns award for speedy arrest and conviction of murderer
It took just a week for Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies to reconstruct a murder scene, find his suspect, get a confession and have the murderer jailed – and for that he has won a national award.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.