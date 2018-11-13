Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, his daughter said on Monday.

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers.

Lee’s daughter J.C. Lee confirmed the death to Reuters.

Americans were familiar with superheroes before Lee, in part thanks to the 1938 launch of Superman by Detective Comics, the company that would become DC Comics, Marvel’s archrival.

Lee was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes.

His characters were not made of stone — even if they appeared to have been chiselled from granite.

They had love and money worries and endured tragic flaws or feelings of insecurity.

“I felt it would be fun to learn a little about their private lives, about their personalities and show that they are human as well as super,” Lee told NPR News in 2010.

He had help in designing the superheroes but he took full ownership of promoting them. His creations included web-slinging teenager Spider-Man, the muscle-bound Hulk, mutant outsiders The X-Men, the close-knit Fantastic Four and the playboy-inventor Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.

Dozens of Marvel Comics movies, with nearly all the major characters Lee created, were produced in the first decades of the 21st century, grossing over $20-billion at theatres worldwide, according to box office analysts.

Spider-Man is one of the most successfully licensed characters ever and he has soared through the New York skyline as a giant inflatable in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lee, as a hired hand at Marvel, received limited payback on the windfall from his characters.

In a 1998 contract, he wrestled a clause for 10% of profits from movies and TV shows with Marvel characters. In 2002, he sued to claim his share, months after “Spider-Man“ conquered movie theatres.

In a legal settlement three years later, he received a $10-million one-time payment.

Hollywood studios made superheroes the cornerstone of their strategy of producing fewer films and relying on big profits from blockbusters. Some people assumed that, as a result, Lee’s wealth had soared. He disputed that.

“I don’t have $200-million. I don’t have $150-million. I don’t have $100-million or anywhere near that,” Lee told Playboy magazine in 2014.

Having grown up in the Great Depression, Lee added that he was “happy enough to get a nice paycheck and be treated well.”

In 2008, Lee was awarded the National Medal of Arts, the highest government award for creative artists.

Lee was born as Stanley Martin Lieber in New York on Dec.28, 1922, the son of Jewish immigrants from Romania.

At age 17, he became an errand boy at Timely Comics, the company that would evolve into Marvel. He got the job with help from an inside connection, his uncle, according to Lee’s autobiography “Excelsior!”.

Lee soon earned writing duties and promotions. He penned Western stories and romances, as well as superhero tales, and often wrote standing on the porch of the Long Island, New York, home he shared with his wife, actress Joan Lee, whom he married in 1947 and who died in 2017. The couple had two children, Joan Celia born in 1950 and Jan Lee who died within three days of her birth in 1953.