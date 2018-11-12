Mongameli Bobani: New fraud claims
Hawks affidavit reveals case opened by Johann Mettler
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is being investigated by the Hawks for alleged fraud and contravening the Municipal Systems Act.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.