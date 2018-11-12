Crusader for Eastern Cape children
Child advocacy group director makes it his mission to fight for youngsters' rights
He traverses dangerous terrain across the length and breadth of the Eastern Cape dealing with heartbreaking cases, but Petros Majola remains resolute in fighting for the rights of vulnerable children – particularly in the rural areas.
