Cyril Ramaphosa puts blame on Jacob Zuma regime

President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the 10 years of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure for the troubles South Africa is facing now.

He cited high levels of unemployment and corruption as the key issues the government needs to address with speed.

He was in East London on Sunday as part of his “Thuma Mina” drive to speed up service delivery across the country.

Addressing hundreds of ANC supporters at the Winter Rose Stadium in Mdantsane, Ramaphosa said: “We are fixing things and even those who were stealing money are on their heels because we want our money back so that we can use it for service delivery.

“We want to fix things because we want to create jobs because our people are not working,” he said to applause.

Other top ANC officials and members of the national executive committee were scattered across regions in the province over the weekend to listen to voters’ expectations from the party if it wins again at the polls in 2019.

With Ramaphosa in East London were NEC members Collen Maine and Nathi Mthethwa, as well as ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Pumlani Mkolo.

“We want you to support regional and provincial leaders and make sure you work with them,” Ramaphosa said.

“We as national leaders are working hard.

“We are fixing all the things that have gone wrong in the past 10 years.

“Play time and stealing time is over.”

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was in OR Tambo while treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was in the Chris Hani region in Komani.

The visit by the Luthuli House bosses to the province comes as the ANC in the Eastern Cape is battling factional fights in most of the regions.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the regional executive is on a collision course with the provincial executive in Calata House, after the provincial leaders ordered the disbanding of the Port Elizabeth-based region.

The regional executive has defied the decision and has since written to the national leaders to intervene.

Mashatile confirmed on Sunday that the Nelson Mandela Bay REC complaint would be addressed on Monday when the national executive and working committees meet in East London.

He said the national working committee would give all parties a chance to present their side of the story before deciding on whether or not to endorse the provincial decision to disband the structure.

“We are meeting the regional leadership tomorrow [Monday],” he said.

“We must remember that RECs serve on the mandate of the PEC.

“The PEC can take that mandate if it is not used properly.”

Meanwhile Duarte, speaking in Mthatha, said: “We want to win the Eastern Cape decisively.

“As such, we will ignore everything and focus on putting the ANC first.”

– Additional reporting by Siya Tsewu