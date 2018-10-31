News

Plastic in people may be wake-up call we need

Finding can lead to change

By Guy Rogers - 31 October 2018

Though taken from a small sample size, the study published last week provides evidence of microplastics detected in humans for the first

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X