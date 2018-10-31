WOMAN ON TOP

Confessions of a grammar nazi

I always used this magazine cover example in English class when we were discussing commas, and how to use (or abuse) them. It never failed to raise a laugh – kids only “get” grammar when it’s rooted in the real world. Nowadays, it’s become quite commonplace to see cringy grammar everywhere, borne on the back of “woke” social influencers, marketing gurus and #trendsetters who string together macaroni necklaces better than they do a sentence.

