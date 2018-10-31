Gale-force winds lash the Bay
Crane falls in harbour, walls collapse as gusts of up to 102km/h recorded
Gale-force winds with speeds gusting up to 102km/h were reported at 8am.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.