ANC crafts Lungisa plan

The ANC’s top five officials in Calata House, along with its provincial working committee members, met behind closed doors on Monday to craft a plan on how to force Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa out of office.

This follows a national executive committee decision to instruct the Oscar Mabuyane-led executive to recall Lungisa as the metro’s portfolio committee head of engineering services.

The party said this was in line with its conference decision to hold to account those who had been found guilty in a court of wrongdoing.

Lungisa is appealing against a guilty verdict for assaulting a Bay councillor with a glass jug two years ago.