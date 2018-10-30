Newborn baby, mother among eight who died in raging wildfires
Mom and newborn baby among victims of Garden Route blazes
A spate of wildfires across the Garden Route, which have spread from George to the Karatara area, claimed the lives of at least eight people – including a newborn baby and its mother, two children and a toddler – on Monday, and led to the evacuation of hundreds of people.
