Despondent‚ defeated, miserable – that was the look captured on rugby fan Jacques van Wyk’s face as he watched his team‚ Western Province‚ go down to the Sharks in the Currie Cup final at the weekend.

As a glum-faced Van Wyk sat in the stands of the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town‚ he had no idea that the cameras panning the crowd had singled him out.

Clad in a Western Province jersey, his face – and arms folded tightly across his chest – said it all.

This was one hugely unhappy fan!

A day after his image was captured‚ the Sharks posted it on their Facebook page.

“Help us find this man. We are looking for any information connected to the man in this photo,” the team wrote.

“We would like to send him a jersey to cheer him up.”

Soon the post had been shared almost 8‚000 times.