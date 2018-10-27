FW de Klerk hospitalised

Former president FW de Klerk was hospitalised on Friday.

His foundation said on Saturday that he was being treated at the Panorama Hospital in Pretoria for a condition known as pneumothorax - which is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall.

“He underwent a successful procedure this morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week‚” the foundation said.

A Nobel peace prize laureate‚ De Klerk‚ 82‚ served as the last president of South Africa during the apartheid era.