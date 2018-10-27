Go for gold with CHOC family event at Slipperfields

CHOC is hosting a Go Gold Gigantic Get-Together in support of children with cancer on Saturday December 9 at Slipperfields Wedding and Function Venue.

Originally scheduled for October 20, the event was postponed due to bad weather to early December.

There will be a food market, gin and beer tastings, family entertainment, including “boeresports”, a pop-up sunset cinema experience and more.

The event starts at 1pm with the movie being screened after sunset. There is also a chance to visit the dairy and take part in an animal interaction.

The beer tasting and food pairing is between 1pm and 2pm, and the gin tasting and food pairing is from 4pm to 5pm.

CHOC has a full day of family fun planned with boeresports for the whole family, as well as indoors and outdoor activities such as market stalls, delicious food truck treats and meals, competitions, lucky draws, cow milking and dairy farm experiences and plenty more excitement.

To end off the day, there will be a Sunset Picnic Pop-up Cinema under the stars at Slipperfields, which is an all-weather venue.

The event follows September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month campaign whereby CHOC encouraged all to give hope to children with cancer and their families by wearing a gold ribbon.

CHOC PE is encouraging all to have a heart of gold and attend our event to give hope to those battling cancer in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA is the only organisation in SA that provides comprehensive countrywide support for children with cancer and other life-threatening blood disorders, and their families.

Their range of comprehensive support to affected families includes parent to parent support, counselling by a CHOC social worker, and practical support, such as accommodation in CHOC houses nationwide, transport and recreational activities.

In addition, the organisation creates awareness of early detection of cancer, supports health professionals, upgrading treatment facilities into child-friendly environments and advocates for those whose lives have been affected by this disease.

CHOC relies heavily on the private sector and individuals for funding to continue their work.

Tickets are on sale at www.quicket.co.za, with prices starting at R35 for children, R50 for adults and additional costs for the food and wine experiences.