EXCLUSIVE
Inside Timothy Omotoso's Jesus Dominion International church
Believers defiant in face of shutdown
For two hours, they sang, danced, chanted and prayed, while others stood in position ready to defend the church from the raging crowd outside.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.