Khaya Dlanga in PE for book launch
A new book by South African marketing whiz Khaya Dlanga is being launched in Port Elizabeth on Friday October 26 as part of the city’s fourth annual Fruits of Democracy awards. Dlanga will fly in early on Friday to launch These Things Really Do Happen To Me, at 9am at the City Hall and stay on for that night’s celebrations.
