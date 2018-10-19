Little boy’s dream of flying is coming true

A six-year-old East London boy with neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer, will fulfil his dream flies to Cape Town on Friday.

While other kids dream of holiday getaways in the big city, Khanide Gqokoda’s wish was to climb aboard a plane to visit his father, who he has not seen in three years.

Khanide, who lives with his grandmother, Thabile Gqokoda, in Ngcobo, was diagnosed in July and shortly thereafter met with Reach For A Dream, who asked him what dream they could fulfil for him.

Gqokoda said on Thursday the little boy immediately said his ultimate dream was to fly in a plane for the first time.

“He’s been excited since he found out that he’ll be flying. His morale is so high and I don’t know how he’ll react when we get to the actual airport,” she said.

“He will probably be calling everyone out and screaming his way through the experience.”

Gqokoda said when Khanide’s cancer was discovered, it was already in its advanced stages.

“I am happy that he has lived to see his dream coming true. He is addicted to aeroplanes and is always flying his toys around the house pretending to be high in the air.

“Seeing his dad will be the bonus to [an] already exciting experience.”

Reach for A Dream will have its annual chocolate breakfast fundraiser on Saturday at 2 Swans in East London.

East London branch manager Lwanele Mpeta said the foundation was celebrating its 30th year of fulfilling children’s dreams.