Bay heritage ‘should be relevant to all’

We need to add value to our heritage attractions and create community partnerships to help us secure them, Nelson Mandela University heritage expert Dr Denver Webb said on Thursday. Speaking at the Mandela Bay Heritage Trust Hard Talk at the SA Institute of Architects Eastern Cape in Central, Webb said the challenge with vagrants at Fort Frederick, as exposed by The Herald earlier this week, was symptomatic of a wider SA malaise.

