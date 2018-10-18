Officer gets five years for accepting R400 bribe

A traffic officer employed by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was found guilty of accepting a R400 bribe and sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment on Wednesday. Vuyani Totoyi, 44, was found guilty of corruption in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after he unlawfully accepted a bribe in November 2014.

