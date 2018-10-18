Traffic courts struggling to beat backlogs

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s three traffic courts are under tremendous strain, struggling to process on average about 500 cases every day. This has prompted the traffic and licensing department to push for the number of courts to be increased to at least six. The courts in Motherwell, Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth all process on average about 500 cases on the roll daily, with the majority of the cases carried in the Port Elizabeth court.

