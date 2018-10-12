Cop who's gun was used in gang shooting sentenced to six years

Disgraced former police constable Walter Francis has been sentenced to six years direct imprisonment after being found guilty in July of culpable homicide. Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Jannie Eksteen found Francis grossly negligent after his gun was used in a 2014 gang shooting.

In October 2014, Denton Rademeyer (23 at the time) was fatally shot in Kakora Street in Bethelsdorp. Investigations later revealed that Francis’s official police firearm was used in the fatal shooting.

Two days after the murder, 3 suspects were arrested, including Francis's. They were charged for murder and an additional charge of supply of firearm for the commission of a crime was added to his charge."

In August 2018, the other two suspects were found not guilty for murder but Const Francis was found guilty on Culpable Homicide.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the sentencing today of Francis.

"It is unfortunate that as much as there are men and women within the police who strive for high ethical standards and moral values in the conduct of their daily duties, there are however rotten apples within the system who engage and associate with criminal activities." Ntshinga said.

Francis will also stand trial for the murder of Alex-Nico Ferreira who was murdered on 21 February 2017 in Bantam Street Bethelsdorp. Ferreira was a state witness in the 2014 murder.

Through months of intensive investigation, sufficient evidence was gathered as proof of the policeman’s involvement in the execution of the state witness and he was arrested and charged as an accomplice to this murder as well.

Francis and three others will again appear on 12 November for the murder of Ferreira.

The accused implicated in both murders are affiliated to the Spotbouers gang.

Ntshinga has warned officials who choose to involve themselves in criminal behaviour.

"Police officials associating with criminal elements will be harshly dealt with. Stamping the Authority of the State includes rooting out corruption within our ranks and we will continue to do so until we have members who serve with integrity and honesty," added Ntshinga.