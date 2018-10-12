Your Weekend

FASHION

Video, pictures: Emerging Designers Amarula Challenge

Thembani Selani, Algene Koeberg, Amanda Knots and Carlos Fritz end Day 1 of Mandela Bay Fashion Week on a high note

12 October 2018

Thembani Selani, Algene Koeberg, Amanda Knots and Carlos Fritz end Day 1 of Mandela Bay Fashion Week on a high note

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...
Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations

Most Read

X