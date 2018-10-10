A pastor’s parade
Timothy Omotoso’s latest ostentatious outfit appeared to reference the British band and the birthday on Tuesday of the group’s singer and songwriter, John Lennon.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.