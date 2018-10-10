“Get ready for your first cabinet meeting tomorrow.”

This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his new finance minister to the crucial position on Tuesday‚ moments after Tito Mboweni‚ a former SA Reserve Bank governor‚ took his oath of office.

Mboweni became the sixth finance minister in the last five years after Nhlanhla Nene resigned on Tuesday morning following controversy over his apology for multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

Nene made the apology after detailing his meetings with the Guptas at the state capture commission of inquiry last week – until then‚ the meetings had remained secret.

He also came under pressure to step down after it emerged that his son may have derived financial benefit from the Public Investment Corporation at a time when he was the organisation’s chair.

The public protector is now investigating him for possible breach of the Executives Ethics Act following a complaint from the DA.

Mboweni previously served as minister of labour between 1994 and 1999 under late president Nelson Mandela, before spending 10 years as the governor of the Reserve Bank, between 1999 and 2009.