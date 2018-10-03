It’s Makhanda and that’s final, says Mthethwa

But the fight to keep Grahamstown’s name unchanged is not over

Makhanda will stay Makhanda – and that is the last word on the subject, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa says. But the fight to keep Grahamstown’s name unchanged is not over, according to lobby group Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG), which is threatening court action. Mthethwa said on Tuesday that the name change was “official and final”.

