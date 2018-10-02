FASHION
Wearable art at first Mantis Museum Gala
Wearable art came alive at the first Mantis Museum Gala held last week in Port Elizabeth, with four Bay bred design talents showing their flair. The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum’s inaugural Mantis Museum Gala and Fashion show was organised by the Friends of the Art Museum with the assistance of Michelle Brown to raise funds for the NMM Art Museum to buy local art for its collection.
