Social workers search for man's family

Social workers at Livingstone Hospital are looking for the relatives of Molo Zolani Mawa.

Social worker Thandazile Ngcezu said the man is in his forties.

“He says he has a sister called Nokuzola and says he lives in Betram Street, Zwide.

“He was assaulted on Saturday and admitted to hospital over the weekend.

“He is a bit confused about where he stays but seems quite sure about Zwide,” she said.

She asked that anybody who knows Mawa or his relatives get in touch with her on 0414052129 or 0837596546.