Two killed in M17 pile-up

Two people were killed and five injured in a three-vehicle collision on the M17 between Corobrick and the M19 turn-off on Monday.

The accident happened at about 7.30pm when a Quantum minibus taxi and two vehicles collided.

Officials at the scene said it appeared the minibus and a Fiat Palio had collided head-on when an oncoming Toyota Avanza crashed into them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the cause of the accident was not known and was being investigated.

“Our preliminary report shows that the driver of the Palio and a passenger died while three others in the car were seriously injured.

“The driver of the bakkie was also seriously injured. The driver of the Avanza sustained slight injuries,” she said.

Naidu said the names and ages of the deceased and injured were still being verified.

“Detectives are still trying to locate all the relatives of those involved,” she said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.