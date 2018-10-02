News

Pickets planned as Dros rape accused appears in court

By Ernest Mabuza and iavan pijoos - 02 October 2018
Community members have gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where a man accused of raping a young girl in a Dros toilet is expected to appear.
Community members have gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where a man accused of raping a young girl in a Dros toilet is expected to appear.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

Children carrying placards reading “No bail for rape and murder” and “Don’t hurt us” joined scores of people at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court‚ where a man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet will appear on Tuesday.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga arrived at the court building‚ where political parties and onlookers had gathered in numbers.

Roads around the court were closed and there was a heavy police presence.

The 20-year-old man stands accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

He made his first appearance in court last Tuesday after the incident‚ which took place on September 22.

The case was postponed for seven days for further investigation.

He faces a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced they will picket outside court when the man makes his appearance.

The man allegedly watched the little girl in the restaurant play area and later followed her to the bathroom.

According to patrons‚ the mother of the child went looking for her after she noticed she was not in the play area.

She allegedly caught her daughter’s attacker in the act.

A video purportedly taken moments after the rape ordeal depicted a naked man‚ partly covered in blood.

The government has called on people not to share the “disturbing” video.

The EFF’s Tshwane region has called for the man to be denied bail. The ANC Women’s League in Gauteng also added to calls that the man be denied bail.

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X