The 20-year-old man stands accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

He made his first appearance in court last Tuesday after the incident‚ which took place on September 22.

The case was postponed for seven days for further investigation.

He faces a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced they will picket outside court when the man makes his appearance.