Rival groupings confident as NMU students descend on voting stations

Students at Nelson Mandela University will know on Thursday which party will lead the student representative council for the coming year.

Voting got off to a slow start at the various campuses on Wednesday as students trickled in to polling stations to cast their ballots.

There were 11 voting stations, which opened after an hour-long delay due to changes to some of their locations.

Some ballots were not delivered on time and there were network problems with the voting machinery.

As a result, the voting stations closed at 8.30pm at the Port Elizabeth campuses and 7.40pm at the George campus.

The DA Student Organisation (Daso) had support from Bay DA councillors who were present at three different campus locations to canvass student voters. Sakhumzi Somyo and Andile Lungisa of the ANC were also on various campuses.

Incumbent SA Students Congress (Sasco) presidential candidate Bamanye Matiwane said he was comfortable with his grouping’s voter turnout.

“The extension of the time until [8.30pm] also puts me at ease,” he said.

“I am happy they are winning. As far as I know I there are no [problems],” he said.

Asked whether he thought Sasco would receive more votes, he said the amended constitution might have an effect, but it would not be major.

“Remember, last year [students] were allowed to vote anywhere.

“Now, students are advised to vote [on] their campuses.

“This might alter our votercount, but I am not worried.”

A minor standoff at the Building 123 voting station, where Daso and Sasco supporters argued about demarcations, ended with both organisations’ posters being torn down.

Daso presidential candidate Kwanda Jakalase was confident about the election but blamed stakeholder meetings for a lack of clarity about where posters could be put up.

“We are confident about how we have done in these elections. We are happy about [those who] have turned out.”

However, he felt voter turnout was low.

EFF Student Command presidential candidate Mzukisi Mnotoza was confident, as he said students wanted change.

University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said: “The election process has been running smoothly across all campuses.

“The delay with the start was due to minor hiccups associated with the connection of the electronic voters’ roll and a shift in the setup of the voting stations.

“The voting stations opened at 9.30am.

“This year’s SRC elections are presided over by elections management company the Independent Elections Facilitators of Southern Africa (Iefsa).

“The university normally uses the Independent Electoral Commission of SA.

“Due to the unavailability of the IEC, the university had to source independent bodies in the business of electoral reforms,” Mbabela said.

“The university went through the requisite procurement process and Iefsa was appointed.

“Election results will become available once the counting process concludes.”