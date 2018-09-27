Council set for Mettler decision
Council is expected to decide on Thursday whether or not to suspend city boss Johann Mettler
The Nelson Mandela Bay council is expected to decide on Thursday whether or not to suspend city boss Johann Mettler. That is if the meeting will sit following the chaotic scenes which played out in the council on Tuesday where the fate of the municipal manager was meant to be debated. Earlier in September, Mettler was given a notice of intention to suspend him on allegations of financial misconduct and he had seven days to give reasons why the council should not do so.
