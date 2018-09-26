Uber driver Matthew (not his real name)‚ who has taken more than 30‚000 trips over a three-year period – the most in South Africa – says one of his memorable rides was when he sped a heavily pregnant woman to hospital as she was on the brink of giving birth.

In contrast‚ there were some super slow‚ extra cautious trips he has had to take with precious cargo – newborn babies on their first trip home from hospital. “I’ve given rides to all ages‚ colours‚ religions, genders.

“South Africa is truly the definition of a rainbow nation‚” Matthew said in a statement released by the electronic cab hailing company.

He was one of scores of partner-drivers who joined Uber in celebrating its fifth birthday earlier this month.

Matthew said he was convinced that he was born to be on the road.

“I always knew I wanted more in life‚ I wanted to travel and explore‚ discover and learn.

“I knew that an office job was not for me‚” the driver‚ who operates around Cape Town, said.

“[Driving] spoke to my need to travel and . . . I was able to meet people from all over the world‚” he said.

In his three years with Uber‚ Matthew has managed to buy three vehicles and employ two other drivers.

During his many trips and encounters with people from different nations‚ Matthew said he had learnt a few things‚ including the ability to say “hello” in various languages.

He has also learnt more about himself – including an enjoyment of rock music.

He took a liking to it after a passenger insisted on listening to an “insane mix”.