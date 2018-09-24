WATCH | EFF members disrupt shopping at Greenacres Shoprite

Shopping at Shoprite, Greenacres was disrupted when about 40 EFF members staged a protest on Monday.

Community member Khanyisa Ngqisha was escorted out of Shoprite after he, along with a number of other community members, entered Shoprite around 11:30am.

The group filled trollies to the brim with various items and once at the tills called on Shoprite management to amend its policies.

Ngqisha called on Shoprite management to employ all staff who had been working for more than three months on a permanent basis, to transform the company’s management structure and to start a fund to help poorer communities.