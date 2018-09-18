The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Zululand has reacted with shock to a fatal stabbing involving roommates that led to a violent mob-justice attack.

“We are truly saddened and shocked by this incident,” SRC deputy president Ndumiso Ntshangase said on Monday.

“It’s normal for roommates to have misunderstandings‚ but to pull out a knife against your roommate is completely unjustifiable.”

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at a university residence‚ Ntshangase said.

The victim was allegedly stabbed in the neck‚ chest and eye.

“The two students were both first-years and roommates,” Ntshangase said.

“We understand they had a fight‚ which saw [one stabbed] to death‚” he said.

A violent video has since emerged‚ showing the alleged perpetrator being beaten and stoned by a mob of students.

“The students were very upset about the incident. They wanted revenge.

“This happened at res‚ where students must protect each other‚” Ntshangase said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident‚ saying two students attacked each other on the main campus at Unizulu‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly‚ and tried to cut his throat. [The victim] died at the scene‚” she said.

“After that the students attacked the suspect.

“He was rescued by the [university] security and the police.”

Mbele said the student was gravely injured by the mob and was in a serious condition in hospital‚ under police guard.

He is expected to be charged with murder.

Ntshangase said the SRC was still trying to come to terms with the incident.

Unizulu SRC treasurergeneral Siyabonga Castro Mbandlwa said there was much speculation about the motive for the stabbing.

“There are two [versions]. One [is] that the argument was related to a girl, the other that they fought over a glass of water,” Mbandlwa said.

The university launched an independent investigation into the incident on Monday.