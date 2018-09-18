News

School veggie gardens project takes root

New partnership teaches Motherwell pupils to develop sustainable food source – and grows pride

By Tremaine van Aardt - 18 September 2018

A simple donation of seeds is changing the perspectives of hundreds of pupils at Motherwell primary schools as they recently started developing vegetable gardens boasting potentially thousands of rands’ worth of fresh produce.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X