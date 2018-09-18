School veggie gardens project takes root
New partnership teaches Motherwell pupils to develop sustainable food source – and grows pride
A simple donation of seeds is changing the perspectives of hundreds of pupils at Motherwell primary schools as they recently started developing vegetable gardens boasting potentially thousands of rands’ worth of fresh produce.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.