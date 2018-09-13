JUST IN | Patriotic Alliance pulls its support from the DA and coalition partners
In a bombshell statement, Patriotic Alliance councillor and national chairman Marlon Daniels said he initially supported the DA and others’ bid to challenge the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor and the election of a new government, but he has subsequently had a change of heart.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.