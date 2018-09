Social workers at Livingstone Hospital are urgently looking for the family of an unknown assault victim who is currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Social worker Nelisa Siwisa said the man was found on the side of the road in Uitenhage on Sunday. “It looks like he was assaulted. We are estimating him to be in his late 40s,” she said.

Anybody with information on the patient can phone her on 041 405 2539 or 082 734 3902.