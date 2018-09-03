Eight dead in Denel blast

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a massive explosion rocked the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on Monday.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services confirmed on Monday evening that at least eight people have now died in the blast.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Theo Lane said that they had responded to an explosion at the facility at 3.45pm.

Factory staff were busy extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived.

"Four persons are confirmed to have sustained fatal injuries and firefighters are currently carrying out search and rescue for a further six persons. The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as yet. Currently 15 firefighters with 3 fire engines are at the incident‚" said Lane earlier in the afternoon.

The factory produces explosives and propellants for civilian and military use in ammunition.