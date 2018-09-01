Woman stabbed at Greenacres Shopping Centre

Chaos erupted at Greenacres Shopping Centre on Saturday after a woman was stabbed near the Clicks store just after lunchtime.

While details of the attack remain sketchy at this stage, police spokesman Alwin Labans confirmed a woman was stabbed and taken to hospital while a man was arrested by police.

Labans was unable to confirm the woman’s name or age, or the reason for the attack.

An employee of Legit clothing store who did not want to give her name said she heard loud screaming and saw a woman laying on the floor outside Clicks after being stabbed.

Another man who asked to remain anonymous said when he arrived at Greenacres just after 2pm he heard a lot of screaming and saw people running around.

“I went to Woolworths where the teller told me a woman refused to give her Sassa card to her boyfriend so he stabbed her - not sure which is true but it's the wild west out there,” he said.

Another shopper said she heard what sounded like gunshots going off before she ran for cover.

“It was very scary - we all ran for cover,” she said.

Shops leading from Shoprite down to Checkers had closed their doors with shoppers kept inside.

By 3:30pm most shops had reopened their doors after police and other security officials had swept through the area.