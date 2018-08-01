Five arrested in Greenacres heist and car chase
Five robbery suspects were arrested and four firearms recovered after a shootout and car chase with police
A gang of at least seven armed robbers fired several shots at police while running out of the Greenacres Shopping Centre shortly after robbing Cell C on Wednesday afternoon.
