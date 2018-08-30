The Gupta family has been accused of giving inappropriate orders to former Government Communications and Information Systems CEO Themba Maseko.

Maseko‚ who first made the claim two years ago‚ repeated it on Wednesday on the sixth day of the inquiry into state capture before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The former GCIS head implicated then president Jacob Zuma, as well as Ajay Gupta.

“The approach by the Gupta family was inappropriate.

“Firstly‚ making demands on me as a senior official in the Presidency‚” Maseko told the commission.

“[Secondly‚] they made demands and [threatened] me that if I do not do what they ask of me‚ I will be dealt with.

“I found that inappropriate‚ irregular‚ and uncalled for.”