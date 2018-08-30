Woman lives in fear after Bobani 'baboon' slur
Gelvandale resident gets threats after Facebook post
A Port Elizabeth woman who called new mayor Mongameli Bobani a baboon on Wednesday sobbed as she said she did not know what had come over her when she posted the offensive slur on Facebook.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.