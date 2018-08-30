DA heads to court to contest Athol Trollip ousting
The DA is expected to approach the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday in a bid to have the Monday council meeting, which elected a new political leadership, declared unlawful.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.