SuperSport slice up the Chilli Boys

SuperSport United moved to third spot on the Absa Premiership standings after a largely uninspiring 2-1 win over struggling Chippa United in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

Goals in the first half by midfielder Teboho Mokoena and striker Evans Rusike helped Matsatsantsa to register their third win of the season after four starts.

They now have nine points to show for their troubles under coach Kaitano Tembo.

Captain Mark Mayambela scored Chippa’s goal.

For Chippa, it is back to the drawing board as they remain rooted at the foot of the table with only one point from a possible 12 and new coach Eric Tinkler is faced with a mountain to climb to get their campaign back on track.

So far, Chippa, who fired former coach Dan Malesela after only three matches, have lost three and drawn one of their opening four matches in the league and even more worrying for Tinkler is that they have leaked in seven goals.

Tinkler, who joined Chippa only last week, will take comfort from the fact their next league game is only after the Fifa international week against Baroka FC at home and that will give him time to work on some of their deficiencies.

For Tembo, there is no rest this week as he must prepare for the highly anticipated MTN8 semifinal clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday which is sitting delicately on 2-2 after the first leg last weekend.

SuperSport’s next league match is a potential blockbuster against Orlando Pirates on September 15.

United took the lead in the 16th minute through midfielder Mokoena whose shot found its way through the congested Chippa defence after he received a cross from Aubrey Modiba.

In the 27th minute, Chippa equalised through Mayambela, whose clever chip that was intended for Kurt Lentjies evaded everyone into the empty net of SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

United retook the lead from the boot of Rusike who beat Chippa’s goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi on the second attempt.

Bidvest Wits beat AmaZulu FC 3-0 at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

The victory saw the Clever Boys maintain their lead at the top of the league standings, while Usuthu slipped down to fifth spot on the table.

It took just four minutes for the Clever Boys to break the deadlock through their new forward Gift Motupa.

Thabang Monare set up the former Chippa United attacker, who beat AmaZulu goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs with a header to make it 1-0 to Wits.

It was soon 2-0 following a good move involving Wits’s new signings Deon Hotto and Mxolisi Macuphu.

Hotto made a good run, before setting up Macuphu, who beat former Wits keeper Josephs.

The hosts extended their lead through their second-half substitute Simon Murray with 16 minutes left.