News

NMU rapist pleads guilty on seven counts

Court hears details of attack on two students in lab

By Devon Koen - 28 August 2018

The man who raped an NMU student and sexually assaulted a second student has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video

Most Read

X