Driver’s blood alcohol ‘three times over limit’
A former Nelson Mandela Bay advertising executive charged with the death of a teenager after he ploughed into a motorbike allegedly had a blood alcohol level that was three times over the legal driving limit at the time.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.