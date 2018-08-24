Time short to get your The Herald Matric of the Year entries in
Petrol, cash, books and even a gym subscription are waiting to be claimed, with a host of sponsors throwing their weight behind the Eastern and Southern Cape’s most prestigious accolade for matriculants.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.