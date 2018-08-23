Pretoria will ask the US ambassador for clarity on a tweet sent out by US President Donald Trump in which he announced that he had asked the US secretary of state to study expropriation without compensation and farm murders after seemingly watching a segment on Fox News.

Trump tweeted that he has asked his secretary of state‚ Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers".

Trump also included the sentence "South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers" in the sentence‚ and tagged Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the channel in his tweet.