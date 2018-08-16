Three held for car theft

Three suspected car thieves, all linked to each other, were arrested over the past two days after being caught with three stolen cars.

Police determined that one of the cars, a red Toyota Conquest, was fitted with stolen parts belonging to about five other cars.

The Mount Road highway patrol stopped a blue Toyota Conquest that tried to speed away on the N2 near Sidwell at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the vehicle had been pulled over in New Brighton and the driver, who tried to run, arrested.

“The vehicle was stolen in Walmer in June,” she said.

Naidu said that on Wednesday the driver of a white CitiGolf had been arrested in New Brighton.

He claimed to be working for someone else, which then led police to a house in Limba Street, also in New Brighton.

“At the house, the [alleged] owner of the Golf was arrested.

“While at the premises, police noticed a red Toyota Conquest outside the house.

“The Conquest was found to be made up of several stolen car parts.”

The doors, bonnet and bumpers had been stripped off a car that was stolen in Newton Park in December.